Maruti Suzuki Invicto launching in India tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey July 04, 2023 | 06:44 pm 2 min read

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will include a host of ADAS features (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its most-expensive car ever, the Invicto, in India tomorrow. At the launch event, the carmaker is expected to highlight the features of the MPV and even reveal its prices. The Invicto, based on Toyota's Innova Hycross, will be the homegrown automaker's flagship offering. Its bookings are currently live against a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Why does this story matter?

Despite being India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is mostly known for making compact and affordable cars. The automaker has been attempting to alter this perception with its NEXA line-up. The company is now about to enter the premium vehicle market with its upcoming flagship MPV, which will take on models such as the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

The MPV will sport diamond-cut alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a rebadged version of the Innova Hycross, utilizing Toyota's TNGA-C platform. The MPV will feature a new grille with two chrome slats, a reworked bumper, swept-back LED headlights with tri-LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. It'll have new LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna at the rear.

It'll be offered with a single 2-liter hybrid powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor, producing 172hp of power and 188Nm of peak torque. An e-CVT unit will handle the transmission duties.

Several ADAS features will be on board

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin, with leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree-view camera, a center console, a three-spoke steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, and dual-zone climate control. The MPV will sport a panoramic sunroof and Ottoman-style captain seats. For safety, it'll be loaded with six airbags and ADAS features.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will announce the features and pricing of Invicto in India tomorrow. The latest teaser also suggests that there may be more than one variant of the model on the way. The MPV could be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

