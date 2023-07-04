Auto

2023 Kia Seltos debuts in India with ADAS: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey July 04, 2023 | 01:08 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets dual-zone fully-automated climate control (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has introduced the facelifted version of Seltos in India. The latest iteration of the compact SUV comes with sportier looks, a panoramic sunroof, a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, and ADAS 2.0 technology with 17 autonomous safety features. The pre-bookings for the car will start from July 14. The prices will likely be revealed later this month.

The vehicle features 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Kia Seltos has a revised design, featuring a larger and updated 'Tiger Nose' grille, a tweaked bumper, re-designed DRLs, sequential turn indicators, and electrically-powered ORVMs. At the back, the car has angular tail lamps connected by an LED light bar and twin exhausts. It sports 18-inch crystal-cut glossy black alloy wheels. The Seltos (facelift) also gets a new Pewter Olive colorway.

You get three engine options

The facelifted Seltos houses a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit that churns out 160hp/253Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car also continues to use a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (115hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (115hp/250Nm).

The vehicle sports a panoramic sunroof

Inside the 2023 Kia Seltos, you are greeted with a 5-seater blacked-out interior with grey pattern inserts and silver accents, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-controlled dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch (infotainment/driver) displays, ambient lighting, 8-speaker BOSE sound system, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. For safety, it offers six airbags and ADAS 2.0 features, which include adaptive cruise control, lane assist, forward-collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing and booking details

The 2023 Kia Seltos comes in three trim options: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line. It comes in eight color options including two dual-tone trims and an X-Line exclusive matte graphite variant. The booking for the SUV will start on July 14.

