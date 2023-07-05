Auto

2023 Kia Seltos variants explained: Which one offers best value

2023 Kia Seltos variants explained: Which one offers best value

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 12:01 pm 3 min read

2023 Kia Seltos comes in 7 variants (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled the 2023 Seltos SUV in India. Its bookings will commence here on July 14, and prices will be revealed by the end of this month. The vehicle is available in seven trims: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. So, how do the variants differ from each other? Let us find out.

HTE is the base-end trim

The base HTE model comes with halogen projector headlights, a large grille, rear window sunshades, and 16-inch steel wheels. Fabric seat upholstery, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, power windows, rear AC vents, six airbags, and ESC are available inside. It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine (115hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (116hp/250Nm). A 6-speed manual/iMT gearbox handles transmission duties.

HTK gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

In addition to the features offered on HTE, the HTK is offered with projector fog lights, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, there is a rear-view camera, a four-speaker sound system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, six airbags, and steering-mounted audio controls. The engine options are carried forward from the HTE model.

HTK+ houses a panoramic sunroof

The HTK+ model is available with 16-inch alloy rims, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-folding ORVMs, rear washer, and LED DRLs. It gets a cabin with auto climate control, LED interior lamps, an engine start/stop button, gloss black dashboard garnish, cruise control, six airbags, hill-start assist, and TPMS. Besides the 1.5-liter petrol/diesel engines, it also gets a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm) mated to an iMT gearbox.

The HTX variant offers traction control and voice command support

HTX gets an all-LED lighting setup, a chrome-surrounded gloss black grille, roof rails, chromed window line, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, an armrest on the center console, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with voice command support, power windows, traction control, and driving modes are also available. All three engine options of the HTK+ model are retained.

HTX+ houses an 8-speaker Bose sound system

The HTX+ variant gets all the goodies of the HTX model. In addition, it offers a gloss black rear spoiler on the outside, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and soft-touch brown-colored inserts on the inside. The trim retains the three engine choices and comes with 6-speed MT/iMT and 7-speed DCT gearbox options.

GTX+ model is available with an ADAS suite

The GTX+ trim has GT-Line-specific front and rear bumpers, 18-inch alloy rims, rain-sensing wipers, and twin exhaust tips. It gets a cabin with black roof lining, white inserts, a 17-feature ADAS suite, metal pedals, a 360-degree-view camera, an electric parking brake with auto hold facility, and six airbags. The model runs on the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (with DCT gearbox) and 1.5-liter diesel mill (AT).

X-Line is the top-end trim

Finally, the range-topping X-Line model flaunts a matte graphite-colored grille with a gloss black surround, door handles and skid plates finished in matte graphite, and gloss black ORVMs. There is a blacked-out cabin with orange stitching on the steering wheel, sage green leatherette upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, ADAS, and six airbags. The engine and gearbox choices are carried over from the GTX+ trim.

Share this timeline