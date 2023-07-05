Auto

Kia's flagship EV9 e-SUV to launch in India in 2024

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Kia EV9 is already on sale globally (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced that it will introduce its EV9 SUV in India next year. To recall, it debuted in the global markets in March 2023. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and a three-row cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 541km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

Kia India has formulated a new strategy called Kia 2.0, under which it wants to capture 10% of the local car market in the next few years. The EV9 will debut here as part of this plan. EV9 is the brand's largest and costliest electric car globally and will be positioned above the Kia EV6 on our shores. It should witness decent sales.

The car has 21-inch wheels and S-shaped DRLs

The Kia EV9 sports a flat hood, a sleek grille, and swept-back headlights with S-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-21-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a spoiler, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it is 5,010mm long, 1,980mm wide, and 1,755mm tall.

Multiple powertrain options are available

Kia EV9 packs an electric motor that generates 215hp/350Nm with a 76.1kWh battery and 201hp/350Nm with a 99.8kWh battery pack. The former delivers 358km of range, while the latter promises 541km. An all-wheel-drive variant featuring a dual-motor powertrain (380hp/600Nm) is also available.

An ADAS suite and 7 seats are there inside

The Kia EV9 has a three-row cabin with six/seven seats, a massive center console with an armrest, a dual-tone dashboard, auto climate control, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a single display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console. An ADAS suite, comprising features such as adaptive cruise control and automated emergency braking, ensures the passengers' safety.

Kia EV9: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Kia EV9 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch in 2024. However, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

