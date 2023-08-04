Royal Enfield to enter the Indian EV market in 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield's first EV will likely roll on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is set to hit the market in 2025. The timeline was confirmed by Siddhartha Lal, managing director of the Chennai-based bikemaker. The company has partnered with Spanish EV maker Stark Future and allocated a capex of $134 million for the project. Its maiden e-motorcycle is expected to be a game changer in the premium EV segment.

Royal Enfield has created a dedicated team for EV project

Royal Enfield has established a new vertical for its EV business and hired a dedicated team to execute the project. Currently, the automaker is building test mules and partnering with supply partners. B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, emphasized the focus on creating a "gorgeous-looking, very disruptive motorcycle" while evaluating some of the aggregates for EVs in terms of manufacturing.

It aims to disrupt the premium EV market in India

Set to enter the premium electric motorcycle space, Royal Enfield is aiming to disrupt the segment, which is currently dominated by various EV start-ups. The e-motorcycle will maintain the brand's ethos while keeping its focus on innovation. Currently, the bikemaker is the leader in the sub-500cc category. It sold 225,368 motorcycles between April and July this year, registering a 21.1% Y-o-Y increase in volumes.

