Jeep Meridian and Compass SUVs become costlier: Check new prices

Auto

Jeep Meridian and Compass SUVs become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 07:21 pm 1 min read

The company recently discontinued certain Meridian variants

Jeep has hiked its Meridian SUV's prices by up to Rs. 3.14 lakh in India. The X variant received has received a hike of Rs. 42,000, while the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Limited Plus 4x4 AT have become costlier by Rs. 51,000. The Upland model's prices have increased by Rs. 3.14 lakh. The Compass SUV has become dearer by up to Rs. 43,000.

The company recently discontinued certain Meridian variants

Jeep has been performing well in India, with the Compass and Meridian SUVs being popular choices. However, rising input costs and inflation likely contributed to the latest price hikes of the Compass and Meridian models. The company recently discontinued some Meridian variants, which could have been a strategic move to streamline product offerings.

Jeep recently introduced Adventure Assured Program in India

Jeep Meridian's price hike may impact sales as customers consider more affordable SUV options. Jeep India might offer promotional discounts or incentives to attract customers and maintain its position in the competitive Indian SUV market. The company recently introduced the Adventure Assured Program, offering perks like assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, and first-year insurance on the Jeep Compass and Meridian.

Share this timeline