MG Motor launches Comet EV 'Gamer Edition' in India

Auto

MG Motor launches Comet EV 'Gamer Edition' in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

The model features gaming-focussed design and aesthetics

MG Motor has introduced the 'Gamer Edition' of its Comet EV in India. This special trim is available for all three Comet variants—Pace, Play, and Plush—and demands a premium of Rs. 64,999 over the standard price of those trims. The 'Gamer Edition' comes with gaming-focused aesthetics and design, featuring unique accessories like interior inserts, steering wheel covers, carpet mats, and seat covers.

All variants offer driving range of 230km on single charge

The Comet EV is one of the smallest mainstream passenger vehicles, ideal for city commutes. It comes with several smart features and a connected infotainment system. All three variants offer an automatic transmission and boast a driving range of up to 230km. The compact car starts at Rs. 7,98,000 for the Pace variant and goes up to Rs. 9,98,000 (ex-showroom) for the Plush variant.

The car will appeal to young buyers

The launch of the MG Comet EV 'Gamer Edition' highlights shifting consumer preferences in the automotive industry. Its design and aesthetic cater to young drivers, adding to the Comet EV's existing appeal as a small, urban car. With the electric vehicle market in India rapidly expanding, the MG Comet EV 'Gamer Edition' is poised to attract buyers seeking a unique and personalized driving experience.

Share this timeline