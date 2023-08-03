Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's top-selling car, crosses 45L sales milestone

Written by Mudit Dube August 03, 2023 | 02:17 pm 1 min read

Maruti Suzuki Alto has become India's top-selling car, with over 45 lakh units sold in two decades. Its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs have made it a favorite among Indian consumers. The Alto's success has outshined other popular models like the Hyundai Santro and Tata Indica, prompting competitors to introduce similar budget-friendly options.

Alto's Evolution: Transforming India's auto market

Since its debut in 2000, the Alto has seen numerous upgrades. In 2010, Maruti launched the Alto K10 and Alto CNG, followed by the Alto 800 in 2012 and the second-gen Alto K10 in 2014. These evolutions have significantly influenced India's automotive market, making it a go-to choice for first-time buyers and middle-class families.

The third-gen Alto K10 was launched last year

The third-gen Alto K10, launched last year, is offered with two fuel options: petrol and CNG While both variants pack the same 1.0-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the petrol-only option makes 66hp/89Nm and the CNG model produces 56hp/82Nm. It is priced between Rs. 3.99 lakh and Rs. 5.96 lakh (both ex-showroom prices).

