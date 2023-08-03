Toyota Vellfire launched in India at Rs. 1.2 crore

Written by Mudit Dube August 03, 2023 | 12:22 pm 1 min read

Toyota Vellfire has a 3,000mm wheelbase (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has launched the new Vellfire MPV in India, priced at Rs. 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). Built on the TNGA-K platform, it features a 250hp, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine with an e-CVT. The India-spec Vellfire comes exclusively with the Executive Lounge package, which offers second-row captain's chairs, retractable tables, heating, ventilation, and a detachable control panel.

It is nearly 5m long

The 2023 Vellfire measures 4,995mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,950mm in height. It has a 3,000mm wheelbase. It boasts a more comfortable seat design, an overhead console for passengers, multiple AC vents, a 14.0-inch touchscreen, and redesigned pull-down sun shades. The exterior features a single-unit glasshouse with blacked-out pillars and chrome outline, a V-shaped tail-lamp enclosure, and prominent Vellfire badging.

Vellfire will face competition from its sister product

This launch could impact the Indian market as the Vellfire sits in a niche luxury MPV segment with no direct rivals until the Lexus LM MPV arrives. The Vellfire's unique Executive Lounge package sets it apart, while the upcoming Lexus LM will offer competition as a more luxurious sister product.

