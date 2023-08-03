Mahindra XUV400 enhanced with cruise control, TMPS, and more features

Written by Mudit Dube August 03, 2023 | 11:16 am 1 min read

The new features are available only on the top-spec EL trim (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has introduced eight new features to the XUV400, aiming to outshine the Tata Nexon EV Max in the electric SUV market. These upgrades include ESP, HSA, TPMS, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lamps, two tweeters, and a boot lamp. The new features are available only on the top-spec EL trim with single-tone and dual-tone color options.

Changes brought in after customer feedback

Initially, the XUV400 lacked some features found in its less expensive ICE counterpart, the XUV300. However, customer feedback and competition with the Nexon EV Max led Mahindra to re-evaluate and revamp the features list. The XUV400 is a larger, electrified version of the XUV300 ICE sub 4m SUV, with extra length providing additional boot space.

Nexon EV Max still leads the segment

The Nexon EV Max still holds an advantage in terms of overall appeal because the XUV400's interiors lack the wow factor. The former has a larger infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, front seat ventilation, rear AC vents, and more. Priced between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh, the XUV400 faces challenges competing with the Nexon EV Max's price range of Rs. 14.5-19.5 lakh.

