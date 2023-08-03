2024 MINI Countryman JCW spotted testing at Nurburgring

Written by Mudit Dube August 03, 2023 | 10:07 am 1 min read

MINI Countryman will likely be offered in pure EV form as well (Photo credit: BMW)

MINI's next-generation Countryman has been spied testing at the Nurburgring race track. Although still camouflaged, the quad tailpipes hint at a new John Cooper Works variant. Rumor has it that this sporty model will pack a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, plug-in hybrid powertrain with 322hp output. Built on BMW's FAAR platform, the new Countryman is larger, adding 5.12 inches in length and 2.36 inches in height.

It will boast a revamped design inside and out

The 2024 MINI Countryman will differ from its predecessor in design, powertrain options, and platform. It will sport a more aggressive look with chiseled features and chunkier styling. The cabin will also look more modern and will be decked with new-age technology features. The test model also featured a panoramic sunroof, which could enhance the overall appeal of the cabin.

MINI also plans to offer Countryman as a battery-electric vehicle

The next-gen MINI Countryman's release could shake up the compact SUV market, as MINI plans to offer a variety of powertrain options. The automaker will introduce 48-volt mild hybrid technology to its engines and a less powerful PHEV version. The Countryman will also be available as a battery-electric vehicle, with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive.

