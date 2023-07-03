Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Matte, limited to 500 units, launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

The SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition retains the interiors of the standard model (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has launched a new Matte variant of the KUSHAQ in India. As for the highlights, the special trim gets Carbon Steel paint with a matte look on the body, whereas the ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler get a Glossy Black finish. The KUSHAQ Matte edition is limited to 500 units and it carries a starting price tag of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

SKODA is known for producing cost-effective models in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV categories. One of the company's made-in-India vehicles is the KUSHAQ, which has received positive feedback ever since its debut. The vehicle recently passed the G-NCAP's crash test with a five-star rating. The Matte limited-edition model increases the car's appeal and we expect it to get sold out in no time.

Chrome and glossy elements complement the matte paintwork

The SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition is similar to Kia's X-Line SUVs with a dark gray-colored matte finish all over the body. The ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler have received a glossy black tone to contrast with the dull body color. The butterfly grille, trunk panel, and window garnish are in chrome to complement the overall look of the special variant.

Two engine choices are available

The SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition comes in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations, which churn out 115hp/175Nm and 150hp/250Nm, respectively. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Six high-performance speakers are on board

The SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, six high-performance speakers and a subwoofer, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel have been retained. Six airbags and traction control ensure the safety of passengers.

SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition: Pricing and availability

The SKODA KUSHAQ Matte edition is limited to 500 units. It sits between Style and Monte Carlo trims. The vehicle's pricing starts at Rs. 16,19,000 (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 TSI (manual transmission) and goes up to Rs. 19,39,000 for the 1.5 TSI with automatic transmission.

