2023 Kia Seltos's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 12:53 pm 3 min read

Kia Motors has teased the Pluton Blue color variant of Seltos in India (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is all set to officially reveal the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Seltos, in India tomorrow at 12:00 pm. The 2023 Seltos will offer a host of upgrades, including a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, a sportier design, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS technology. The vehicle will be launched later this month. Here's everything we know about the 2023 Seltos.

Why does this story matter?

The Seltos was first introduced in India in August 2019. Although it was an instant hit, the segment became very competitive with the arrival of SKODA KUSHAQ and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Hence, to survive the growing competition from rival brands, Kia Motors has decided to introduce the facelifted Seltos with upgraded exterior and interior, along with added safety equipment and feel-good features.

New DRLs and alloy wheels will add a sporty flair

The 2023 Kia Seltos will retain the overall presence of the outgoing model but with added sportiness thanks to the larger grille, updated LED DRLs, tweaked bumper with fog light housings, and new alloy wheels. It will also get roof rails, black pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. A reworked tailgate, taillamps connected by an LED light bar, and twin exhausts will grace the rear.

A new 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit will be on board

The engine line-up for the new Seltos is getting a revision. It'll be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit, likely mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DCT. The mill will generate around 160hp of power and 253Nm of torque. Apart from the new engine, the vehicle will continue to use 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (115hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (115hp/250Nm).

The vehicle will feature a host of ADAS functions

The facelifted Seltos will get dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The 5-seater cabin will also sport ambient lighting, BOSE speakers, steering wheel-mounted controls, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery on the higher trim levels. The vehicle will include an ADAS package with blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and more.

Facelifted Seltos: How much will it cost?

The existing Seltos took the third position in terms of compact SUV sales in May 2023, trailing behind the Hyundai CRETA and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is priced in the range of Rs. 10.89-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). However, given the upgrades, we expect the new 2023 model to carry some premium over the outgoing model.

