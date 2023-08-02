Kawasaki unveils 2024 Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR: Check what's new

Auto

Kawasaki unveils 2024 Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR: Check what's new

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023 | 06:42 pm 1 min read

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R rides on 17-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has revealed the 2024 iterations of the Ninja ZX-10R and track-focused Ninja ZX-10RR. Both bikes get the same 998cc, inline-four engine. The Japanese marque is offering two paint schemes for the former and one for the latter. The RR variant features forged Marchesini wheels, an optional smoked windscreen, and an Akrapovic exhaust system to differentiate it from the standard model.

Both superbikes feature subtle cosmetic changes and new body graphics

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR are anticipated to make a significant impact on the global liter-class supersport market. They offer a strong combination of features, performance, and pricing against competitors. The bikemaker has decided to offer both motorcycles with new paint schemes. Although, there are no mechanical changes this time around, both bikes still offer a high-performance-to-price ratio.

The Ninja ZX-10R is expected to arrive in India soon

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is expected to reach the Indian market by late 2023 or early 2024. Once launched, the motorcycle will face tough competition from rivals such as the Ducati Panigale V4 and BMW S 1000 RR. Currently, the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R, with its single paint option, is available at Rs. 16.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline