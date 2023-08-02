Tata Punch CNG can now be booked though unofficially

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch CNG will roll on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Punch CNG in India soon. Now, select dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial pre-orders for the car. The upcoming micro SUV will feature the company's new twin-cylinder CNG technology. It will offer multiple upgrades such as six airbags, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a larger infotainment system over the petrol-only model.

It will pack the same twin-cylinder kit from Altroz iCNG

The upcoming Punch CNG will pack the same innovative twin-cylinder CNG kit technology from its elder sibling, the Altroz iCNG. With two 30-liter tanks placed under the floor, it will provide more boot space. The technology could give Tata Motors a competitive edge over its bi-fuel rivals. In CNG mode, the 1.2-liter engine will deliver 77hp of power and 97Nm of peak torque.

Punch CNG will likely capture a good market share

The Tata Punch CNG's release could significantly impact Tata Motors's market position and sales. As demand for alternative fuel vehicles rises in India, the upcoming micro SUV should help the brand capture a larger market share. If launched with a competitive price tag, it would likely become a go-to choice for customers seeking a rugged yet efficient vehicle for their daily city commute.

