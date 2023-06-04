Auto

Can Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black beat Bajaj CT 110X

Jun 04, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the HF Deluxe Canvas Black version with a price tag of Rs. 60,760 (ex-showroom). It features a new all-black paint scheme, along with tubeless tires and the brand's "i3S" engine start/stop technology. At that price point, it rivals the Bajaj CT 110X in the commuter segment. Which one should you buy? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. It is primarily dominated by commuter motorcycles under the 125cc mark.

While Hero MotoCorp comfortably leads the commuter category with its Splendor and HF range, it is now being challenged for the top spot by the likes of Bajaj Auto and Honda with the CT and Shine offerings, respectively.

Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black is more visually appealing

Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black flaunts a 9.6-liter fuel tank, a halogen headlamp with an all-black cowl, a flat-type seat, a single-piece grab rail, blacked-out exhaust, a large taillamp unit, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Bajaj CT 110X sports a sculpted 11-liter fuel tank with rubberized pads on the sides, a round headlamp with a protective casing, a flat-type single seat, and a rear carrier.

Both bikes are on par in terms of dimensions

Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black has a wheelbase of 1,235mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and a kerb weight of 110kg. The Bajaj CT 110X has a wheelbase of 1,285mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and tips the scales at 127kg.

Both are equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS)

In terms of rider safety, both the Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black and Bajaj CT 110X come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both commuter motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Bajaj CT 110X packs a more powerful engine

Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 8hp of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. Bajaj CT 110X is fueled by a 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i motor that develops 8.48hp of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Black can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 60,760, while the Bajaj CT 110X will set you back by Rs. 67,322 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the HF Deluxe Canvas Black is the better motorcycle of the two, with its all-black design, lighter kerb weight, and the company's "i3S" engine start/stop technology.