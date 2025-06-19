What's the story

Xabi Alonso's debut as Real Madrid coach ended in disappointment with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

The match, held at Hard Rock Stadium, saw Gonzalo Garcia score for Madrid in the 34th minute.

However, Al-Hilal equalized seven minutes later through Ruben Neves's penalty kick.

Late on in the contest, Federico Valverde's missed penalty meant the match ended 1-1 in this Group H contest.