Year ender 2024: Real Madrid lift UEFA Champions League title

By Rajdeep Saha 09:04 pm Dec 05, 202409:04 pm

What's the story On June 1, 2024, Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win the 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League at Wembley. Los Blancos extended their supremacy in the European Cup/Champions League by winning a 15th honor. This was a remarkable achievement for Spanish club Real, who also won the La Liga title. As 2024 is coming to an end, we decode Real's win.

Dortmund dominated the first half

Dortmund were the better side and had several chances. However, they couldn't find an opening. Julian Brandt skewed his shot wide off the post (15') after a clever pass from Niclas Fullkrug. Karim Adeyemi beat the Real offside trap and went one-on-one but took the fall far away. Minutes later, Fullkrug hit the post. Adeyemi had another chance before Marcel Sabitzer tested Thiabut Courtois.

How did the second half pan out?

Real saw Toni Kroos draw out a fine save from Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 49th minute. Carvajal had presentable chances thereafter. In the 62nd minute, Fullkrug's pacy header on target was saved by Courtois. In the 74th minute, Kroos' corner saw Carvajal score. Real were ruthless after that as Kobel had to make some smart saves. Carvajal and Vinicius scored thereafter.

15th title for Real; second finale defeat for Dortmund

As mentioned, Real Madrid have won the coveted tournament a record 15 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024). They have been runners-up on three occasions (1962, 1964, 1981). Borussia Dortmund, who are three-time finalists, won the trophy in 1997 and were runners-up in 2013, having lost to Bayern Munich.

Real finished the Champions League 2023-24 season unbeaten

Real maintained a 100% record in the Champions League group stage, winning all six matches. They beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in R16. Manchester City were their next victim on penalties after the score was 4-4 across two legs. In the semis, Real edged past Bayern (4-3 on aggregate). Real were unbeaten this season, having won nine matches and drawing four.

