Next Article

Vinicius etched his name in Champions League's history books (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Vinicius Junior makes Champions League history, breaks Lionel Messi's record

By Rajdeep Saha 03:13 am Jun 02, 202403:13 am

What's the story Vinicius Junior ended his solid 2023-24 season with the decisive second goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley. Real won the match 2-0 with both their goals coming in the second half. The result saw Real pick up their 15th European Cup/Champions league trophy from 18 finals. Vinicius etched his name in Champions League's history books. Here are the details.

Record

Youngest in history to score in two Champions League finals

As per Opta, at 23 years and 325 days, Vinicius became the youngest player in history to score in two Champions League finals after doing so in 2022 versus Liverpool. The Brazilian surpassed Lionel Messi's record (23y 338d in 2011) for Barcelona versus Manchester United. Notably, Messi also scored in Barcelona's 2-0 win in the final against Man United in 2009.

Stats

Vinicius involved in 10 Champions League goals this season

Vinicius finished the season with six goals and four assists to be directly involved in 10 goals. As per Squawka player comparison (Opta data), Vinicius scored all of his goals from inside the box. He hit the woodwork twice and scored one penalty. He created 19 chances and managed a passing accuracy of 79.56%. Vinicius made eight tackles. He completed 37 take-ons.

Information

21 goals and 19 assists in the Champions League

Vinicius made his 56th appearance in the Champions League for Real. He is now directly involved in 40 goals for the club in this competition. He owns 21 goals in addition to 19 assists.

Do you know?

2nd Champions League trophy win with Real

Vinicius lifted his second Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. He also won the trophy in 2021-22. Overall, the Brazilian star claimed his 12th trophy with the club.

Stats

Vinicius finishes the season as Real's top scorer

Vinicius was Real's top scorer across all competitions in 2023-24. He managed 24 goals and provided nine assists to be involved in 33 goals. He scored 15 goals (A5) in La Liga and three in Supercopa de Espana. He played a key role in helping Real lift these three trophies. Overall, Vinicius has raced to 83 goals for Los Blancos in 264 appearances.