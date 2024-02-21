Tuchel's journey at Bayern is set to end (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Thomas Tuchel: Decoding his managerial stats at Bayern Munich

2024-02-21

What's the story Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023-24 season. Tuchel, who joined the Bavarians last season in March, will be parting ways after results haven't gone as expected. The 50-year-old, who was on a deal until June 2025, will depart a year earlier than planned as part of "a sporting realignment" at Bayern. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023 with former Chelsea boss Tuchel replacing the former. When Hansi Flick left, Bayern were quick to make the move for Nagelsmann, who was managing RB Leipzig. He was handed out a five-year contract. Tuchel came in and didn't look convincing. And this season, Bayern have been caught off guard and remain in danger to surrender the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have slumped to three successive defeats

Bayern have suffered three successive defeats in all competitions. They were tamed 3-0 by Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 21. In that match, Bayern managed just one shot on target. Bayern were then beaten 1-0 by Lazio in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Over the weekend, Bayern were stunned 3-2 by Bochum, suffering three defeats in nine days.

We will leave after this season, says Tuchel

Tuchel, who managed Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in the past said, "We will leave after this season. Until then, my coaching team and I will continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success." Meanwhile, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said, "Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024-25 season."

Bayern are eight points behind league leaders Leverkusen

Bayern have suffered a big jolt in the title race and successive defeats have hurt the cause. With Bayer Leverkusen still unbeaten in the league and winning over the weekend, Bayern could not have lost this contest. Leverkusen have 58 points from 22 matches (W18 D4). Bayern have 50 points (W16 D2 L4). Bayern have now conceded 25 goals this season to Leverkusen's 15.

Bayern's performances across other competitions this season

Bayern lost 3-0 versus RB Leipzig in the 2023 DFL-Supercup in August 2023. Bayern were ousted in the second round of the 2023-24 DFB-Pokal, losing 2-1 against third-tier Saarbrucken. Tuchel's men are still alive in the UEFA Champions League. They topped Group A with 16 points. However, they trail 1-0 against Lazio and need to overturn the deficit in the second leg in Munich.

Bayern have suffered seven defeats under Tuchel this season

Having played 32 matches in all competitions this season, Bayern have won 22 matches, drawing three, and losing seven times. They have forwarded 78 goals, besides letting in 37. Tuchel owns a win percentage of 68.75.

Tuchel's performance in the 2022-23 season

Tuchel managed 12 matches last season after taking over the Bayern job. He won six matches and clocked two draws, in addition to facing four defeats. He managed nine matches in Bundesliga 2022-23, winning six, drawing one, and losing two. Bayern were ousted in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal by SC Freiburg. They also suffered a quarter-final exit in the Champions League.

Bayern won the Bundesliga under Tuchel on the final day

Bayern won the 2022-23 Bundesliga title under dramatic circumstances Dortmund went 2-0 down early on but pulled one back. Bayern were leading the race until the 80th minute. FC Koln equalized which had Bayern fall behind but Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute goal changed the scene.

Tuchel has an overall win percentage of 63.64

Tuchel has managed Bayern across 44 matches to date (W28, D5, L11). He owns a win percentage of 63.64. With his future now sorted, Tuchel will expect to bring out his best in the remaining matches and hope the players give their all.