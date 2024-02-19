Bayern suffered their third consecutive defeat (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich slump to three successive defeats: Key stats

What's the story Harry Kane's record-breaking 25th Bundesliga goal wasn't enough as Bochum claimed a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on matchday 22. Bayern suffered their third consecutive defeat. Despite going ahead through Jamal Musiala, Bochum scored twice, with goals from Takuma Asano and Keven Schlotterbeck. Kevin Stoger's penalty saw Bayern go 3-1 up after Dayot Upamecano had been sent off. Kane's late goal wasn't enough.

3rd straight defeat for the Bavarians

Bayern were tamed 3-0 by Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday. In that match, Bayern managed just one shot on target. Bayern were then beaten 1-0 by Italian side Lazio in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Upamecano was sent off against Lazio as well. Bayern have now been stunned by Bochum, suffering three defeats in nine days.

Bayern are eight points behind league leaders Leverkusen

Bayern have suffered a big jolt in the title race and successive defeats have hurt the cause. With Bayern Leverkusen still unbeaten in the league and winning over the weekend, Bayern could not have lost this contest. Leverkusen have 58 points from 22 matches (W18 D4). Bayern have 50 points (W16 D2 L4). Bayern have now conceded 25 goals this season to Leverkusen's 15.

An unwanted record for Bayern

Bayern have now lost three matches in the first five matchdays of the second half of this Bundesliga season. As per Opta, Bayern have equaled an unwanted record scripted in 2008-09 under then manager Julian Klinsmann.

Kane breaks this Bundesliga record

Kane scored his 25th goal in his 22nd Bundesliga game. As per Opta, this is the fewest games any player has played in the competition to reach 25 goals. Kane broke Erling Haaland's record (25 matches). Kane is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach 25 goals. Kane now has 30 goals involvement in the Bundesliga (A5).

Thomas Tuchel's job remains at risk

As per Fabrizio Romano, internal talks will now be taking place at Bayern as manager Thomas Tuchel's job remains at risk. He said it would be time to decide the manager's future soon with the president and directors involved. Tuchel joined Bayern as manager last season when he replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm. He has found life tough in Munich.