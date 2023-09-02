Liverpool sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for £34.2m: Decoding his stats

Sports

Liverpool sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for £34.2m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 03:35 am 2 min read

Liverpool have roped in midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal

Liverpool have roped in midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have shelled out £34.2m for his services. The 21-year-old Netherlands international joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but has struggled for first-team football. With no guarantee of getting minutes, he made the decision when Liverpool came calling. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern wanted to recoup the £20m fee inclusive of add-ons they spent on signing Gravenberch from Ajax. Bayern also wanted to make a profit as Ajax are understood to have a 7.5% sell-on clause in this deal. Gravenberch was part of Liverpool's plans this summer, but the club had other priorities in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. However, failing there resulted in a change.

Gravenberch's career stats at Jong Ajax and Ajax

Gravenberch started his career with Jong Ajax in the Eerste Divisie. He made 44 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 11 assists across two seasons. In between, he played 14 matches for Ajax, scoring four goals and making one assist. Across the next two seasons, he played 89 matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and making 12 assists.

His numbers at Bayern Munich

He made 33 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season, scoring one goal and making one assist. In the ongoing season, he made one substitute appearance.

Breaking down his Bundesliga 2022-23 season in numbers

Gravenberch made 24 Bundesliga appearances in 2022-23 but failed to score or assist. As per Opta, he had five shots (excluding blocks), including three on target. He created eight chances. Out of his 363 passes, 324 were completed (pass accuracy 89.26%). He made 17 tackles and completed 11 take-ons. He also clocked 10 clearances, nine interceptions, and one block.

A look at his trophy haul

Netherlands international Gravenberch won three Eredivisie honors with Ajax in 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22. He also lifted two KNVB Cups (2018-19, 2020-21). With Bayern, he won the Bundesliga 2022-23 and the DFL-Supercup in 2022.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline