Manchester United survive Luton Town scare, win 2-1: Key stats

What's the story Manchester United edged past Luton Town 2-1 on matchday 25 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund returned with an early brace to hand the Red Devils a 2-0 lead within the first seven minutes of the game. Carlton Morris pulled one goal back for Luton but eventually it wasn't enough. Notably, the hosts dominated the show after United went 2-0 up. Here's more.

Youngest to score in six successive Premier League appearances

As per Opta, aged 21 years and 14 days, Hojlund is the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League appearances, surpassing Joe Willock's record (21y 272d). Hojlund has scored against Aston Villa (home), Spurs (home), Wolves (away), West Ham (home), Aston Villa (away), and now Luton (away). In these six games, Hojlund has scored seven goals, in addition to two assists.

Earliest away goal for Manchester United in the Premier League

As per Opta, Hojlund netted the earliest-ever away goal in the Premier League for Manchester United, within 37 seconds of kick-off. He also handed Manchester United their fastest-ever 2-0 lead in an away fixture in the Premier League in just seven minutes.

15 goals involvement for Hojlund in his debut season

In 20 Premier League appearances, Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided two assists. Meanwhile, in 30 matches across competitions this season, Hojlund owns 13 goals (A2) to take his goals involvement to 15.