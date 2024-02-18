Rasmus Hojlund has scored Manchester United's fastest-ever away goal in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League, Rasmus Hojlund scripts history for Manchester United: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:42 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story In-form striker Rasmus Hojlund has scored Manchester United's fastest-ever away goal in the Premier League. Hojlund attained the feat on matchday 25 of the Premier League 2023-24 season when he scored in the 37th second against Luton Town on Sunday. Hojlund then added a second in the seventh minute to hand United their fastest ever 2-0 lead in an away Premier League game.

Hojlund scores two quick goals

Hojlund was gifted the opener after Casemiro made a long clearance and Luton defender Amari'i Bell gave the ball away straight to Hojlund after an attempted hook away. Hojlund rounded the keeper and blasted the ball into an empty net. A Luke Shaw corner saw Alejandro Garnacho volley the ball as it touched Hojlund's chest and went in.

Youngest player to score in six successive Premier League appearances

As per Opta, aged 21 years and 14 days, Hojlund is the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League appearances, surpassing Joe Willock's record (21y 272d). Hojlund has scored against Aston Villa (home), Spurs (home), Wolves (away), West Ham (home), Aston Villa (away), and now Luton (away). In these six games, Hojlund has scored seven goals, in addition to two assists.

15 goals involvement for Hojlund in his debut season

In 20 Premier League appearances, Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided two assists. Meanwhile, in 30 matches across competitions this season, Hojlund owns 13 goals (A2) to take his goals involvement to 15.