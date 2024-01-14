Premier League, Tottenham hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Premier League, Tottenham hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:45 am Jan 15, 202412:45 am

Manchester United and Tottenham cancelled each other out (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United shared the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 draw on matchday 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund gave United an early lead before Richarlison brought Spurs to level terms. Later, Marcus Rashford regained the lead for the hosts but Rodrigo Bentacur's second-half strike restored parity for Spurs. This is United's second draw in the ongoing Premier League season.

2/8

Tottenham have scored in their last 33 Premier League games

As per Opta, with Richarlison's goal in the 19th minute, Tottenham have now netted a goal in each of their last 33 Premier League games since their 1-0 defeat at Wolves in March last season. The Lillywhites now have the outright longest-scoring streak in the club's history in the Premier League. This was Richarlison's 11th goal for Spurs and his eighth of the season.

3/8

Tottenham's unique Premier League record at Old Trafford

Tottenham have gone 1-0 down in 25 of their 35 Premier League games at the Old Trafford. As per Opta, it is the most that one team has conceded the first goal away to another team in the Premier League. Spurs have lost 22 of their last 25 matches at Old Trafford where they went down by a goal (W1, D2).

4/8

Marcus Rashford finally finds the net for Manchester United

Rashford's 40th-minute strike allowed United to regain the lead. As per Opta, this was his first goal at Old Trafford for Manchester United in all competitions this season. He achieved the goal in his 14th appearance and also from his 32nd shot at home in the 2023-24 season. This was his 80th Premier League goal in 259 appearances while registering 127 goals for United.

5/8

Some of the unique records from the match

This is the first time in the last 18 Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Manchester United a match has finished on level terms. United have won 13 of these matches while losing four times. Pedro Porro assisted Richarlison's goal. He has now provided more assists (7) in the 2023-24 season than any other Tottenham defender has ever managed in a Premier League season.

6/8

A look at the match summary

Hojlund gave Manchester United the early lead in the third minute before Richarlison headed home the equaliser from Porro's corner. Brennan Johnson had a great opportunity but his effort was easily saved by Andre Onana. Later, Hojlund turns provider for Rashford's strike in the 40th minute. In the second half, Bentancur equalised from Timo Werner's assist. Later, Scott McTominay's header sailed over the bar.

7/8

Tottenham registered their fourth draw of the 2023-24 Premier League

Tottenham played out their fourth draw of the 2023-24 Premier League registering 40 points from 21 matches. They won 12 games along with four draws and are in fifth position in the league table. Meanwhile, Manchester United are seventh in the standings as they have amassed 32 points from 10 wins and two draws. They have suffered nine defeats in the ongoing league season.

8/8

Rasmus Hojlund in fine form for Manchester United

Hojlund is gaining rhythm in the ongoing season. As per Squawka, he has scored seven goals across all competitions this season, more than any other Manchester United player. This was his second goal in the 2023-24 Premier League.