Premier League 2023-24, Brighton outclass Manchester United 3-1: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 09:59 pm 3 min read

Pascal Gross scored his four Premier League goal at Old Trafford (Photo credit: X/@OfficialBHAFC)

Brighton thumped Manchester United 3-1 win on matchday five of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro saw Roberto de Zerbi's men reign supreme over a lackluster United team at Old Trafford. Substitute Hannibal Mejbri scored the only consolation goal for the Red Devils. This is their third defeat in five league matches.

Brighton script a unique Premier League record against United

Brighton became the third team to beat Manchester United in consecutive four Premier League matches. The Seagulls have joined the likes of Liverpool (December 2000 - January 2002) and Manchester City (April 2013 - November 2014). Manchester United have suffered three defeats in the first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Danny Welbeck comes back to haunt Manchester United

Brighton striker Welbeck has slammed home four goals in the Premier League against his former club Manchester United. As per Squawka, he has scored more goals than any other ex-United player in the Premier League history.

Pascal Gross scripts this record against the Red Devils

German international Gross has now scored four goals at Old Trafford in the Premier League. As per Opta, he is the second-highest Premier League goal-scorer at Old Trafford as a visiting player. Only Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah have scored more goals (5) at the stadium as visiting players. Gross has featured in 197 Premier League matches for Brighton, netting 28 goals.

A look at the match stats and points table

Manchester United recorded 14 attempts with four shots on target. Brighton had eight shots on target. De Zerbi's men clocked 57% possession and completed 659 passes. Brighton are fourth with 12 points from five matches. United have dropped to 12th (6 points).

How did the match pan out?

Welbeck handed Brighton the early lead in the 10th minute when he was at the end of Simon Adingra's cross. United scored but it was ruled out by VAR before Marcus Rashford missed an opportunity. Gross doubled the lead in the 53rd minute courtesy of a Tariq Lamptey assist. Joao Pedro made it 3-0 in the 71st minute before the hosts earned a consolation.

Unwanted records for Man United

Brighton ended United's 22-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Notably, it was Brighton who defeated United 2-1 last season at Old Trafford. As per Opta, Manchester United have lost at least three of their opening five matches in a Premier League campaign for the first time.

