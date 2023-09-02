Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan: Decoding his stats

Sports

Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 03:47 am 3 min read

Amrabat has represented Fiorentina in 107 matches (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have roped in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan. As per BBC, United will pay an £8.6m loan fee, with an option to make the deal permanent which would cost £17.1m plus £4.2m in add-ons. As per reports, Amrabat had offers from Saudi Arabia, Atletico Madrid and several other European clubs but he only wanted to join Manchester United.

Why does this story matter?

United needed reinforcements in the midfield and Amrabat's versatility will be very handy for Erik ten Hag as he often tweaks his formations. The Moroccan can play alongside Casemiro to provide stability and also can be the Brazilian's replacement in certain games. With Mason Mount sidelined, United needed options in the middle and Amrabat adds vitality and a strong presence.

A look at Amrabat's career stats

Amrabat started his career at FC Utretch's youth academy. Eventually, he made 54 appearances for the senior team, scoring once. He joined Feyenoord and played in 33 matches and netted twice. Amrabat then joined Club Brugge in 2018 and featured in 30 matches. A season later he was loaned to Hellas Verona where he played 34 matches. He has made 107 appearances for Fiorentina.

Breaking down Amrabat's numbers in the 2022-23 Serie A season

Amrabat featured in 29 appearances in the 2022-23 Serie A season. He provided one assist and created 12 chances. As per Opta, he completed 1,304 out of 1,452 attempted passes, clocking 89.81% passing accuracy. He attempted nine shots (excluding blocks) and four were on target. He won 80 ground and 11 aerial duels while completing 13 take-ons. Amrabat amassed 39 tackles and 31 interceptions.

A look at his stats for Fiorentina

The defensive midfielder has represented Fiorentina 107 times, scoring once. Amrabat has featured in 83 Serie A matches, returning with a solitary goal. He has been crucial for Fiorentina in these years while making nine appearances in the Coppa Italia. The 27-year-old played in 13 UEFA Europa Conference League matches. The Moroccan midfielder also featured in two Conference League qualifying matches.

Amrabat has enjoyed decent success

Amrabat opened his account by winning the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord in the 2017-18 season. He clinched the Johan Cruyff Shield with them twice in 2017 and 2018. He moved to Belgium and won the Jupiler Pro League with Club Brugge in the 2019-20 season. At Fiorentina, the midfielder finished as the Coppa Italia runners-up and the Conference League runners-up in the 2022-23 season.

A crucial player for Morocco

Amrabat has been extremely crucial for Morocco in the middle of the park. He has 49 international caps for the Atlas Lions. He made his senior debut in a 1-0 win over Tunisia in March 2017. He was an integral part of the Moroccan team that did wonders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by finishing fourth in the tournament.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline