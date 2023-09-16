Manchester City come from behind to beat West Ham: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 09:50 pm 2 min read

Erling Haaland scored his side's third goal versus WHU (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their 100% win record this season, coming from behind to beat West Ham United 3-1. James Ward-Prowse handed West Ham the lead in the 36th minute with a superb header. City equalized after halftime as new signing Jeremy Doku scored. In the 76th minute, Julian Alvarez assisted his second as Bernardo Silva scored before Erling Haaland got involved.

City top the show with 15 points

City have 15 points from five matches and are the only team with a 100% record. Pep Guardiola's side has scored 14 goals, besides letting in three. Meanwhile, West Ham suffered their maiden defeat this season (W3 D1 L1).

Ward-Prowse shines for the Hammers

As per Opta, former Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has scored or assisted in six consecutive appearances in the Premier League for the first time in his career (3 goals, 4 assists). In 347 Premier League appearances, he has 51 goals and 41 assists. In the Premier League 2023-24 season he has five goal involvements (G2 A3).

Key numbers for Alvarez, Silva, and Haaland

Making his 36th Premier League appearance, Alvarez has raced to three assists. Alvarez now has two goals and three assists this season. Making his 204th Premier League appearance, Silva has got to 34 goals. His assist for Haaland saw him get to 34 assists as well. Haaland scored his 43rd Premier League goal, including seven this season. He has 59 goals in all competitions.

How did the match pan out?

West Ham were solid in the first half and made sure City were kept at bay. Ward-Prowse's header handed the hosts hope as they kept the lead going into half-time. However, City roared back in style. Doku showed his pace and skills to cut inside to level. A looping pass from Alvarez then saw Silva score before Haaland finally managed to strike.

City manage 29 attempts and 15 shots on target

City clocked 29 attempts and had 15 shots on target. Guardiola's side also dominated possession (69%) and clocked 696 passes with an accuracy of 93%. West Ham clocked three shots on target from six attempts.

West Ham winless in 16 Premier League encounters versus City

As per Opta, West Ham are winless in 16 Premier League games versus Man City, losing 13 and drawing three. Their last win was a 2-1 effort in September 2015. Meanwhile, City are unbeaten in nine away league games against the Hammers since a 2-1 defeat in 2014. West Ham saw their run of three wins come to an end this season.

