Serie A 2023-24, Juventus overcome Lazio 3-1: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 08:32 pm 3 min read

Dusan Vlahovic scored a fantastic brace against Lazio (Photo credit: X/@juventusfcen)

Juventus continued their unbeaten streak with a 3-1 thumping against Lazio on matchday four of the 2023-24 Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic slammed a brace while Federico Chiesa netted the other goal for the Bianconeri. Luis Alberto pulled one back for Lazio but eventually, it was a mere consolation. With their third win, Massimiliano Allegri's men have reached the top of the Serie A standings.

Federico Chiesa registers this Serie A record

With his goal against Lazio, Chiesa has now scored five goals in his last seven Serie A appearances. As per Opta, he has netted the same amount of goals in his previous 48 Serie A games. This was Chiesa's 41st Serie A goal and his 15th league goal for Juventus in 69 matches. He scored twice in 21 Serie A appearances last season.

Juventus have dominated Lazio in the last eight league encounters

The Bianconeri have won five matches out of the last eight Serie A clashes against Lazio. They lost the last league clash against Lazio (2-1 on April 8, 2023) but were unbeaten in the previous six encounters with four wins and two draws in the Serie A. Juventus last suffered two consecutive league defeats against Lazio between March and November of 2001.

Vlahovic scripts this Serie A record

As per Opta, Vlahovic is the first player for Juventus to score at least four goals in the first four matches of the Serie A campaign in consecutive two seasons. He returned with 10 goals in 27 Serie A appearances last season. The Serbian striker has netted 21 goals for Juventus in 47 Serie A matches. He has scored 65 goals in Serie A.

A look at the match stats and points table

Juventus had 17 attempts while Lazio finished with 16 attempts. However, the hosts had seven shots on target compared to Lazio's five. The Bianconeri had only 36% possession and completed 349 passes in comparison to Lazio's 620 passes. Lazio had 90% pass accuracy whereas Juve could only notch up 81%. Juve are top of the table with 10 points (W3 D1). Lazio are 15th.

Some more match stats

This is the first time since the 2019-20 Serie A season that Juventus have won at least three of their first four league matches. Lazio have registered three defeats in their four opening Serie A games for the second time in the last 60 league campaigns. The last time this happened was in the 2014-15 Serie A season.

How did the match pan out?

Vlahovic handed Juve an early lead in the 10th minute as he linked up with Manuel Locatelli and netted the goal. Lazio custodian Ivan Provedel was called into action many times due to Juve's incessant attacks. Chiesa doubled the lead in the 26th minute with a decisive strike. Alberto pulled one back for Lazio in the 64th minute but Vlahovic reciprocated with another goal.

