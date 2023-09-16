Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool pip spirited Wolves 3-1: Key Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 07:03 pm 3 min read

Robertson scored on his 200th Premier League match for Liverpool (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

A late goal from Andrew Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal saw Liverpool defeat Wolves 3-1 at the Molineux on matchday five of the 2023-24 Premier League. Robertson handed Liverpool the lead in the 85th minute followed by an own goal in the 91st minute. Hwang Hee-chan handed Wolves an early lead before it was canceled by a second-half strike from Cody Gakpo.

200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson marked his 200th Premier League appearance for the Reds in this match at Molineaux. The Scottish international has featured in 257 Premier League matches in total, out of which 57 were for Hull City before he moved to Anfield. Notably, Robertson is the 19th player for Liverpool to complete 200 Premier League matches. He was also the captain against Wolves.

Pedro Neto registers this Premier League stat

Wolves winger Pedro Neto provided the assist to Hee-chan's goal in the seventh minute. As per Squawka, he has now assisted four of the five goals scored by Wolves in the 2023-24 Premier League. Interestingly, he has more assists in the first five matches of this season than in his previous 37 games in the Premier League.

Salah directly involved in 200 Premier League goals

As per Opta, Mohamed Salah became the second Liverpool player to be involved in 200 Premier League goals. Overall he has 63 assists and 139 goals in 223 league appearances for Liverpool. Only former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has achieved this record for the Reds. Salah has been involved in most Premier League goals since he joined Liverpool in 2017.

Salah scripts this Premier League assist record

Salah is the first ever Liverpool player to notch up assists in five consecutive Premier League away games. He has registered assists in the following matches: Leicester City, Southampton, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Wolves. As per Opta, he is the fourth player to assist a goal in five consecutive PL away games. He joins players like Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Delofeu.

Salah breaks Riyad Mahrez's Premier League record

As per Squawka, Salah raced to 63 Premier League assists and has broken former Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez's Premier League assists record (61). Salah now owns the most Premier League assist record among African footballers.

More stats recorded by Salah

Salah has now scored or assisted in 11 consecutive Premier League games (5G, 9A). He has scored two goals and provided four assists in five Premier League matches this season. Salah scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists last season in 38 league appearances for Liverpool. In terms of assists last season, only Kevin De Bruyne (16) had more in the PL.

Here are the match stats and key details

Liverpool had 16 attempts, managing six shots on target whereas the hosts had only two. Klopp's men clocked 67% possession and registered 721 passes at a passing accuracy of 87%. Liverpool remain unbeaten this season (13 points). Wolves have suffered four losses (W1).

How did the match pan out?

Wolves had a bright start with Neto and Hee-chan combining to hand them the lead in the seventh minute. They had several chances but they squandered them all. In the 55th minute, Gakpo came up with the equalizer while Robertson scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute. Later, Liverpool went further ahead courtesy of a Bueno own goal in the 91st minute.

