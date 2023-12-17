Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal outclass Brighton 2-0: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal outclass Brighton 2-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:10 pm Dec 17, 2023

Gabriel Jesus scored the opening goal for Arsenal (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal outclassed Brighton with a 2-0 win on matchday 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Gabriel Jesus handed Arsenal the lead before Kai Havertz scored the late insurance goal to register a fine win over Brighton. This is Arsenal's 12th league win this season. They have now momentarily leapfrogged Liverpool to take the place at the summit of the PL standings.

Arsenal attained these Premier League records

Arsenal are now unbeaten in 13 home matches in all competitions (W11, D2) since losing 3-0 against Brighton in May. Brighton's scoring streak in their last 32 PL games came to an end. However, this is the 21st match they went without a clean sheet in the PL, which is a club record. They broke their previous record of 20 from the 1947-48 season.

Gabriel Jesus scored the winning goal

Jesus netted his 72nd goal in the PL across 197 matches in the competition. The Brazilian has also provided 36 assists. He scored his third goal of 2023-24 PL in 12 matches. Overall, Jesus has amassed 14 goals in 38 appearances in the PL for Arsenal. The Brazilian marksman has slammed home 18 goals in 51 matches for the Gunners in all competitions.

Jesus' exceptional Premier League record!

As per Squawka, Jesus has now netted in 59 different PL games. Interestingly, the Brazilian has never lost a match in the competition when he has found the back of the net.

Brighton and Arsenal register these unique PL stats

As per Opta, for the first time in 49 PL games under Roberto de Zerbi, Brighton failed to attempt a single shot on target in the first half. Meanwhile, Arsenal had as many as 15 shots at the break. They have only amassed more than 15 shots in the first half only twice under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

A look at the match summary

Arsenal created several chances in the first half but Brighton's tight defense didn't allow the hosts to open the scoring. In the second half, Jesus headed the Gunners into the lead from Bukayo Saka's brilliant delivery from the corner. Arsenal squandered several chances to double the lead until Havertz doubled their lead late in the game from Eddie Nketiah's stunning assist.

Arsenal climb up to the PL summit, leapfrogging Liverpool

With this win, Arsenal have now taken the spot at the summit of the PL standings. This is their 12 win of the season as they have registered 39 points. The Gunners have also registered three draws and suffered two losses. Liverpool have a game in hand to make amends. Meanwhile, Brighton suffered their fifth defeat this season while dropping to ninth spot.