Debutant Sai Sudharsan becomes fourth Indian opener with this record

By Parth Dhall 07:44 pm Dec 17, 202307:44 pm

Sai Sudharsan smashed an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls

Debutant Sai Sudharsan starred for India in the 1st ODI against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. He smashed an unbeaten 55 as the Men in Blue chased down 117 in just 16.4 overs. The experienced Shreyas Iyer shared a crucial partnership with him in the chase. Sudharsan has become the fourth Indian opener to score 50+ runs on ODI debut.

Sudharsan shines on ODI debut

Sudharsan immediately made a mark on his ODI debut. The left-handed batter scored a boundary off his first delivery in international cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls with the help of 9 fours (SR: 127.91). Sudharsan looked comfortable against both front-foot and back-foot balls. Although he lost Iyer, the youngster brought India home.

Fourth Indian opener with this feat

According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan has become the fourth Indian opener to score 50+ runs on ODI debut. He has joined Robin Uthappa (86 vs ENG, 2006), KL Rahul (100* vs ZIM, 2016) and Faiz Fazal (55* vs ZIM, 2016) on this list. Overall, Sudharsan is the 17th Indian to register 50+ runs on ODI debut.

Here's the match summary

SA lost four wickets for 52 runs in the 1st Powerplay after electing to bat. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc, with the former shining in the first 10 overs. Avesh made merry later with a four-wicket haul. Andile Phehlukwayo was SA's top-scorer (33) as they managed 116. India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early on. Sudharsan and Iyer slammed half-centuries in India's win.

A look at his domestic career

Sudharsan made his List A debut during the 2021/22 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gujarat Titans then acquired Sudharsan for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. He played eight matches in 2023, having slammed 362 runs at an average of 51.71. The tally includes a strike rate of 141.41. The left-handed batter slammed his maiden half-century last season.

A historic knock in IPL 2023 final

Sudharsan smashed a scintillating 96 in the 2023 IPL final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). At 21 years and 226 days, he became the second-youngest player to do so in an IPL final.