ICC Rankings: India's Ravi Bishnoi becomes number one T20I bowler

1/3

Sports 1 min read

ICC Rankings: India's Ravi Bishnoi becomes number one T20I bowler

By Parth Dhall 04:40 pm Dec 06, 202304:40 pm

Ravi Bishnoi took nine wickets in the five-T20I series against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been rewarded for his consistent run as he becomes the number one bowler in the latest ICC men's T20I Player Rankings. Bishnoi was named the Player of the Series as India trounced Australia 4-1 at home this month. He took nine wickets. The wrist-spinner has been proving his mettle since making his T20I debut in 2022.

2/3

Top 10 bowlers in ICC T20I Rankings

Bishnoi is now the top-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. He owns 699 rating points. A look at other top-10 players (ICC T20I Bowling Rankings): Rashid Khan (692), Wanindu Hasaranga (679), Adil Rashid (679), Maheesh Theekshana (677), Sam Curran (659), Fazalhaq Farooqi (657), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (656), Akeal Hosein (655), and Anrich Nortje (647).

3/3

Most wickets in five-T20I series against Australia

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India in the five-match T20I series against Australia. The young leg-spinner finished the T20I series as the highest-wicket taker and was one of the primary reasons why the hosts won the bilateral series. Bishnoi finished the series with nine wickets from five matches at an incredible average of 18.22.