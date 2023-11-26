India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Ishan slam half-centuries

By Parth Dhall 09:51 pm Nov 26, 202309:51 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned with 58 off 43 balls (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan starred for India in the 2nd T20I against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The duo slammed half-centuries as the Men in Blue racked up 235/4 in 20 overs. They shared an 87-run partnership after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (53). Ishan smashed a 32-ball 52, while Gaikwad stayed till the end (58). Here are the key stats.

Another T20I fifty for Ishan

Ishan smashed 52 off 32 balls, a knock studded with 3 fours and 4 sixes. It was his sixth half-century in T20I cricket. Ishan has become only the second Indian with three or more 50-plus scores as a designated wicket-keeper in T20Is. He joined KL Rahul on this list. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant own two such half-centuries.

Second consecutive T20I fifty

Ishan slammed his second consecutive fifty in T20Is, having scored 58 in Visakhapatnam. He has become the second Indian wicket-keeper after Rahul Scored with back-to-back half-centuries in the shortest international format.

Third T20I fifty for Gaikwad

Gaikwad, who recorded an unfortunate diamond duck in the series opener, bounced back in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-handed batter slammed his third half-century in the shortest international format. Gaikwad, who opened with Jaiswal, held his fort right till the end. He returned with 58 off 43 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes). It was his maiden T20I fifty against Australia.

A crucial partnership between Ishan and Gaikwad

Although Ishan joined Gaikwad, runs dried up for India following Jaiswal's departure. From 77/1 in six overs, India managed to reach 124/1 in 13 overs. However, India upped the ante by scoring 23 runs in the 14th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Both Gaikwad and Ishan went all out thereafter, completing their respective fifties. They shared an 87-run stand.

Fifty-plus scores from India's top three

As mentioned, Jaiswal slammed a 25-ball 53. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of India's top three recording fifty-plus scores in a T20I innings. Overall, this was the fifth such instance in men's T20Is.