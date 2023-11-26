Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian with this record in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:57 pm Nov 26, 202307:57 pm

Jaiswal smashed a flurry of boundaries in his 25-ball 53 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal entertained the Thiruvananthapuram crowd by smashing a power-packed fifty against Australia in the 2nd T20I. The knock lasted just 5.5 overs from the start after Australia invited India to bat. Jaiswal smashed a flurry of boundaries in his 25-ball 53. He has registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Powerplay of a T20I.

A blazing knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal came out guns blazing and struck the Aussie bowlers at will. He smacked Sean Abbott for 3 fours and 2 sixes in the fourth over. Three consecutive boundaries in the sixth over bowled by Nathan Ellis brought up Jaiswal's fifty. The Indian opener slammed 53 off 25 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Jaiswal scripts history, joins these veterans

As mentioned, Jaiswal now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Powerplay of a T20I. Rohit Sharma (50 vs New Zealand, 2020) and KL Rahul (50 vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021) are the only other Indian batters with this feat in the format. Jaiswal became the third Indian with a T20I fifty in the Powerplay.

Jaiswal goes big against Abbott

Jaiswal smashed 24 runs off an over bowled by Abbott. He now has the joint fourth-most runs by an Indian batter in an over in T20I cricket. Jaiswal shares this record with Rohit, who smashed as many runs in five balls against Sri Lanka in 2017. Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh tops this list (36 runs vs England, T20 World Cup 2007).

Third fifty-plus score in T20Is

In Thiruvananthapuram, Jaiswal slammed his third fifty-plus in T20I cricket. Notably, this was his second T20I fifty against a Test-playing nation. Earlier this year, he smashed a ton against Nepal in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition. Jaiswal has now raced to 306 runs from 10 T20Is at an average of 38.25. The tally includes an astonishing strike rate of 172.88.