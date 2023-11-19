Fifth dismissal in 40s for Rohit Sharma in WC 2023

By Rajdeep Saha 03:17 pm Nov 19, 202303:17 pm

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma fell for 47 versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma fell for 47 versus Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Rohit fell in the 10th over as India managed 80/2. Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rohit, who went for a big shot as Travis Head completed a blinder. Notably, for the fifth time in this World Cup, Rohit fell in the 40s.

WC 2023: Breaking down Rohit's knocks match wise

Rohit started the 2023 World Cup with a duck versus Australia. He then slammed 131 versus Afghanistan. In the high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit scored 86. He managed 48 versus Bangladesh, 46 vs New Zealand, 87 versus England, 4 versus Sri Lanka, 40 versus South Africa, 47 versus New Zealand, and 47 versus Australia. He slammed four fours and 3 sixes versus Australia.

Rohit ends the 2023 WC with 597 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit ended the 2023 World Cup with a tally of 597 runs from 11 matches. He averaged 54.27 and carried a strike rate of 125.94. Rohit slammed one century and three fifties, besides five scores of 40s. In 28 World Cup matches, Rohit owns 1,575 runs at 60.57. He has smoked seven tons and six fifties.

Rohit Sharma displaces Kane Williamson to attain this WC record

Earlier, Rohit also became the captain with the most runs in an edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He came into the game needing 29 runs. Rohit surpassed New Zealand's Kane Williamson to accomplish this illustrious milestone. The latter returned with 578 runs at 82.57 in the 2019 competition.

Key numbers for Rohit

Overall, Rohit has raced to 10,709 runs at 49.12. Versus Australia, the 36-year-old has clobbered 2,379 runs at an average of 58.02. In 2023, Rohit has scored 1,255 ODI runs at 52.29. He owns 67 sixes in 2023.