By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Oct 08, 202309:35 am

As many as six ODI WC editions have seen India win their first match (Source: X/@ICC)

India will begin their quest for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup title against Australia on Sunday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both sides would be determined to get off to a winning start. A triumphant beginning has been a great deal for India as they have reached the semi-final every time they have won the first game in ODI WCs. Here is more.

Six semi-final appearances for India

As many as six ODI WC editions have seen India win their first match. The Men in Blue have reached the semi-final stage on every single occasion. In 1983, they beat West Indies to kick-start their campaign and went on to clinch their maiden title. They were limited to the semi-final stage in 1996. That edition saw India beat Kenya in their first game.

Four semi-final appearances in this century

In 2003, India finished as runners-up. They beat Netherlands in their first game that year. India clinched their second WC title in 2011, which saw the team beat Bangladesh in the opener. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan and South Africa to kick-start their campaign in the 2015 and 2019 editions, respectively. India were ousted in the semi-final of both events.

The rarity in the 1987 event

The 1987 event was the only edition which saw India reached the semi-final despite losing their first game. Australia beat them by one run in an absolute thriller. However, the Indian team bounced back and reached the semi-final only to be defeated by England in the knock-out game. Notably, India were the hosts of that event.

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia have dominated India in ODIs over the years. They have won 83 matches to India's tally of 56. While 10 games finished without a result. Playing on Indian soil, Australia have won 33 matches with India snaring 32 games. Australia have defeated India twice in three ODIs in Chennai. In ODI WCs, Australia have eight wins and four defeats against India.