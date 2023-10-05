World Cup: New Zealand's Matt Henry takes three-fer against England

World Cup: New Zealand's Matt Henry takes three-fer against England

By Parth Dhall 06:25 pm Oct 05, 202306:25 pm

Matt Henry took three wickets for 48 runs

Pacer Matt Henry took three wickets as New Zealand restricted defending champions England to 282/9 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England were off to a decent start before losing their way in the middle overs. Henry was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers. Here are the key stats.

Henry claims 3/48 in 10 overs

Henry took his first wicket in the form of Dawid Malan, who smashed 14 from 24 balls. The NZ seamer then dismissed a set Jos Buttler. The latter departed for a 42-ball 43 (2 fours and 2 sixes). Sam Curran, who added 14 crucial runs toward the end, was Henry's final victim of the day. The NZ pacer conceded 48 runs in 10 overs.

A look at his career stats

Henry made his ODI debut in 2015 against England at Lord's. As of now, the NZ pacer has snapped up 133 wickets from 76 ODIs at an average of 25.97. As many as 14 of these wickets have come against England. Henry has a terrific ODI record at neutral venues, having taken 28 wickets from 14 matches at 23.57.

Henry capitalizes!

Henry took three crucial wickets in a pivotal encounter for New Zealand, especially when Trent Boult couldn't produce his magic in the Powerplay. Notably, Henry and Boult are leading NZ's pace attack in the absence of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.