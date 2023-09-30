Decoding England's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Decoding England's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:13 pm Sep 30, 202302:13 pm

England have most of their bases covered (Source: X/@ICC)

Defending champions England will be entering the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with the aim of defending their title. The Three Lions enjoyed a sensational 2019 World Cup campaign and under the leadership of Jos Buttler, they will look to replicate their heroics. England are a very strong team and have most of their bases covered. Here we decode their best XI.

2/7

Bairstow to open with Malan

As Jason Roy has been dropped, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan are set to form the opening pair. The former was instrumental to England's successful campaign in the 2019 event. His attacking batting at the top has demolished the best of bowling attacks. Malan, who has been among big runs lately, averages 61.52 in the format. He has smoked three tons this year.

3/7

Root and Stokes to follow

Veterans Joe Root and Ben Stokes are next in the line-up. The latter, who will play as a pure batter, announced his return to ODI cricket with a career-best 182 against New Zealand earlier this month. Though Root has been short of runs in the format lately, he boasts a plethora of experience. He has the second-most ODI runs for England (6,246).

4/7

Buttler, Livingstone to provide finishing touches

Skipper Buttler will occupy the number-five spot as he is arguably the best batter going around in white-ball cricket. Besides playing blinders in the end overs, he can also rescue England from top-order collapses. The dashing Liam Livingstone, who can also contribute with his leg-spin, will operate in the finisher's role. His ODI strike rate in 2023 reads 116.89.

5/7

Ali and Woakes are the other all-rounders

Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes would be next in the team sheet, meaning England will have depth in their batting. Both players are genuine all-rounders who can score quick runs later in the innings. While Moeen's off-spin would be fruitful on Indian tracks, Woakes can make the new ball talk. Sam Curran, a fast-bowling all-rounder, might have to wait for his chances.

6/7

Here are the specialist bowlers

Speedster Mark Wood and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are certain inclusions in the XI. There will be a toss-up between three left-arm pacers for the remaining spot; Curran, David Willey, and Reece Topley. Though Curran and Willey also possess batting abilities, Topley's height and pace might help him pip the duo at least for the first few games. Young pacer Gus Atkinson is another back-up.

7/7

England's best XI for WC

England's best XI for WC: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.