Adam Milne races to 100 international wickets: Key stats

Adam Milne races to 100 international wickets: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 26, 2023 | 07:17 pm 2 min read

Adam Milne took 4/34 against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has completed 100 wickets in international cricket. The right-arm seamer reached this landmark in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Milne took four wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 171. He was the pick of NZ's bowlers in the match. Here are the key stats.

Milne takes four wickets

Milne took his first wicket in the form of Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan in the second over. The New Zealand seamer then dismissed Towhid Hridoy in the sixth over. Milne got rid of Mahmudullah, breaking a partnership between the latter and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shoriful Islam was Milne's final victim of the match. The latter conceded 34 runs in 6.3 overs.

100 wickets across formats

As mentioned, Milne now has over 100 wickets across formats. Milne, who represents the Black Caps in white-ball cricket, owns 101 scalps from 90 internationals at an average of 30.76. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.14. Against Bangladesh, Milne has 11 wickets from seven matches across formats at an incredible average of 21.09.

A look at his career numbers

Milne made his ODI debut in November 2012. However, he has played just 46 matches in the format due to fitness issues among others. As of now, the pacer has 54 wickets at an average of 34.98. The ones against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI are now his career-best figures (4/34). Milne also has 47 wickets in the shortest format (T20Is).

