Ben Duckett slams his maiden century in ODIs: Key stats

England middle-order batter Ben Duckett has slammed his maiden century in One-Day Internationals. Duckett, who opens for England in Test cricket, reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against Ireland at the County Ground, Bristol. England made a flying start after being put in to bat. They reached the 200-run mark in the 22nd over. Here are the key stats.

England openers Philip Salt and Will Jacks were off to a flier, having crossed 80 within six overs. Although England lost Salt, they completed 100 in eight overs, their fastest in the format. Duckett joined Zak Crawley after Jacks departed in the ninth over. Together, they took England past 200, while Duckett completed his ton off 72 balls.

Duckett made his ODI debut in 2016 but has had limited appearances in the format. After eight ODIs, he has 301 runs at an average of 43.00. The tally includes a ton and two half-centuries. Duckett has a strike rate of 93.76 in the 50-over format. As mentioned, he is now England's mainstay opener in Test cricket.

