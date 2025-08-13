11, including 7 children, killed in van-truck collision in Rajasthan 

"According to initial reports, 10 people died in an accident near Bapi. Nine people were referred for treatment, where one succumbed to their injuries," Devendra Kumar Yadav, District Collector, Dausa, said. Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar said that the pickup van had 20 passengers on board when it hit the stationary truck in the service lane.

Safety issues

Similar accident took place on Saturday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences, writing on X, "The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at his divine feet to the departed souls." Just three days before this incident, a similar accident had taken place in Dausa. Five people were killed when a trailer broke into half and hit a car. The victims were returning from Jaipur after taking a competitive exam.