Modi likely to visit US for UN meeting, meet Trump 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States next month for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The visit will be closely watched, as it may include a meeting with President Donald Trump . The two leaders last met in February 2025 at the White House. The high-level UNGA meetings will be held in New York City from September 24 to 28, with global leaders expected to arrive on September 23.

List Modi on speakers' list According to PTI, Modi is also expected to address the UNGA session. The high-level General Debate will take place from September 23 to 29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker, followed by the US. On September 23, Trump will address world leaders from the UNGA podium. According to the provisional list of speakers for the 80th General Assembly's high-level debate, India's "Head of Government (HG)" will address the session on September 26 in the morning.

Trade tensions Trade deal negotiations between India and US ongoing The potential meeting between Trump and Modi comes amid trade deal negotiations between India and the US. The talks have been stalled over issues like access to India's agricultural sector, steel industry tariffs, and e-commerce tariffs. Trump had earlier announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports over India's purchase of Russian oil. Half of these tariffs took effect on August 7, with the remainder scheduled to take effect on August 27.

Diplomatic tensions India accuses US of hypocrisy over tariffs In response to the tariffs, India has accused the US of hypocrisy over its own imports from Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized the US decision as "based on flawed assumptions" and not reflecting global energy market realities. PM Modi has reiterated India's commitment to its national interests. He said, "For us, the interests of our farmers are the highest priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk."