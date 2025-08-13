World Organ Donation Day 2025: History, significance, theme

History of organ donation

The first successful kidney transplant happened way back in 1954, setting off a medical revolution.

In India, National Organ Day on August 3 honors the country's first deceased-donor heart transplant from 1994.

Even with these milestones, there's still a huge gap: nearly 104,000 people in the United States are waiting for organs right now.

Spain leads with about 49 donors per million people; India lags behind at less than one donor per million—even though just one donor can save up to eight lives.