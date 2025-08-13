Namma Metro sets new ridership record with Yellow Line launch
Bengaluru's Namma Metro just smashed its own record, with over 10.4 lakh people hopping on board in a single day on Monday.
The big boost came right after the much-anticipated Yellow Line opened, pushing past the previous record set in June.
Purple line saw most riders
The Purple Line led the pack with 4.5 lakh riders, while the Green Line saw nearly 2.9 lakh commuters.
The new Yellow Line made a solid debut, attracting over 52,000 passengers on its first day.
Interchange stations were busy too, with more than 2.5 lakh people switching lines.
Yellow line stretches 19km
Stretching 19km from RV Road to Bommasandra and connecting major IT and business hubs, the ₹7,160 crore Yellow Line is part of Bengaluru's metro expansion plan—now covering 96km in total.
BMRCL expects this addition to eventually serve up to 12.5 lakh daily commuters and help ease traffic jams in South Bengaluru.