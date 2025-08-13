Next Article
IMD warns of flash floods in Hyderabad; orange alert issued
Heads up, Telangana: The IMD has put out an orange alert from August 13-16, warning of heavy to very heavy rain and possible flash floods in Hyderabad, Medchal, and Cyberabad.
Locals are being asked to skip non-essential travel until things calm down.
Schools to run half-days, IT companies encouraged to WFH
With the weather looking rough, the government's on high alert—schools in Greater Hyderabad will run half-days on August 13 and 14 and close completely on August 15.
IT companies are being encouraged to let people work from home.
Officials are keeping an eye on reservoirs and have advised everyone to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged spots, and move if you're in a flood-prone area.
Stay safe out there!