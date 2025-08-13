IMD warns of flash floods in Hyderabad; orange alert issued

Schools to run half-days, IT companies encouraged to WFH

With the weather looking rough, the government's on high alert—schools in Greater Hyderabad will run half-days on August 13 and 14 and close completely on August 15.

IT companies are being encouraged to let people work from home.

Officials are keeping an eye on reservoirs and have advised everyone to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged spots, and move if you're in a flood-prone area.

Stay safe out there!