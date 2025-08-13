Former Andhra CM named in ₹3,500cr liquor scam
A big update from Andhra Pradesh—former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been officially named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a ₹3,500 crore liquor scam.
According to a charge sheet filed this week, between 2019 and 2024, Reddy approved policy changes that allegedly helped illegal liquor businesses thrive, like extending shop licenses and shifting control to the government.
Investigators also found efforts to cover up issues
Investigators say there was favoritism in key appointments—people like D Vasudeva Reddy got top jobs even when others advised against it.
The SIT also uncovered a plan to alter official records and found money laundering efforts using fake accounts.
Even though these issues were known early on, the report says they were covered up for years.
Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has called all these claims "baseless" and "created ones."