Former Andhra CM named in ₹3,500cr liquor scam

Investigators also found efforts to cover up issues

Investigators say there was favoritism in key appointments—people like D Vasudeva Reddy got top jobs even when others advised against it.

The SIT also uncovered a plan to alter official records and found money laundering efforts using fake accounts.

Even though these issues were known early on, the report says they were covered up for years.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has called all these claims "baseless" and "created ones."