Hyderabad: Fake surrogacy clinic sold babies for ₹40 lakh

Police form SIT to investigate case

Investigators found that babies were being sold as "surrogates"—with girls priced at ₹3.5 lakh and boys at ₹4.5 lakh—while couples paid up to ₹40 lakh for fake treatments.

So far, 25 people have been arrested, including doctors and agents involved in the scheme.

Due to the scale of the scam, police have handed the case over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and all fertility clinics across Telangana are now under review to prevent this from happening again.