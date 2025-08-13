Hyderabad: Fake surrogacy clinic sold babies for ₹40 lakh
A major child trafficking ring posing as a surrogacy clinic has been uncovered at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Hyderabad.
The case came to light in July when a couple realized their 'surrogate' baby wasn't biologically related to them.
This discovery led to multiple criminal cases against Dr. Athaluri Namrata and her team for deceiving hopeful parents and exploiting families.
Police form SIT to investigate case
Investigators found that babies were being sold as "surrogates"—with girls priced at ₹3.5 lakh and boys at ₹4.5 lakh—while couples paid up to ₹40 lakh for fake treatments.
So far, 25 people have been arrested, including doctors and agents involved in the scheme.
Due to the scale of the scam, police have handed the case over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and all fertility clinics across Telangana are now under review to prevent this from happening again.