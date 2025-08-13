Delhi has 8 weeks to move 5,000 stray dogs: SC
The Supreme Court just gave Delhi eight weeks to move 5,000 stray dogs from high-risk areas off the streets and into shelters, after over 26,000 dog bite cases were reported so far in 2024.
The city now has to capture these dogs, sterilize and vaccinate them—all while figuring out where to put them.
Animal birth control centers are almost full
Delhi's main Animal Birth Control centers are almost full—like the Yash Domestic Research Centre, which is just a few dogs away from max capacity and hasn't received government funding since March.
Staff are dipping into their own pockets to keep things running.
Concerns about turning temporary shelters into permanent homes
Other shelters like Neighbourhood Woof have been told not to release any animals back onto the streets, making overcrowding worse.
Vets and NGOs worry that turning short-term sterilization centers into permanent homes could seriously stress out the animals and spread disease.
Officials promise they're working on building new shelters
Officials admit land and money are tight but promise they're working on building new shelters.
It's a tough situation that needs quick solutions—and plenty of support—to keep both people and pups safe.