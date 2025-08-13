Delhi has 8 weeks to move 5,000 stray dogs: SC India Aug 13, 2025

The Supreme Court just gave Delhi eight weeks to move 5,000 stray dogs from high-risk areas off the streets and into shelters, after over 26,000 dog bite cases were reported so far in 2024.

The city now has to capture these dogs, sterilize and vaccinate them—all while figuring out where to put them.