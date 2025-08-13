Lok Sabha begins impeachment proceedings against ex-Delhi HC judge

Varma can defend himself in Parliament's winter session

Varma will get a chance to defend himself in Parliament's winter session (expected November-December 2025).

The panel has three months to submit its findings.

For impeachment to actually happen, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha need a two-thirds majority vote.

If both Houses agree, the case goes to President Droupadi Murmu—but Varma could still resign anytime, ending the process but keeping his retirement benefits.