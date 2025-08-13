Lok Sabha begins impeachment proceedings against ex-Delhi HC judge
Impeachment proceedings have kicked off in the Lok Sabha against former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, after allegations of undisclosed funds at his official residence.
Speaker Om Birla announced a special panel—featuring Supreme Court Justice Arvind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and jurist BV Acharya from Karnataka—to independently probe accusations.
Varma can defend himself in Parliament's winter session
Varma will get a chance to defend himself in Parliament's winter session (expected November-December 2025).
The panel has three months to submit its findings.
For impeachment to actually happen, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha need a two-thirds majority vote.
If both Houses agree, the case goes to President Droupadi Murmu—but Varma could still resign anytime, ending the process but keeping his retirement benefits.